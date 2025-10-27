Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $9.96 Million Holdings in The Kroger Co. $KR

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 2,313.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133,159 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Kroger were worth $9,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Monument Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,901,000. Advocate Group LLC raised its stake in Kroger by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 121,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,707,000 after purchasing an additional 17,284 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Kroger by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Kroger by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Kroger by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 51,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KR opened at $67.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.17. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $55.60 and a 52 week high of $74.90. The company has a market capitalization of $44.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Kroger had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The company had revenue of $33.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.800 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.53%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KR shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Kroger in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Saturday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kroger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.50.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

