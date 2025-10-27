Deere & Company $DE Shares Sold by Baer Investment Advisory LLC

Baer Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company comprises approximately 5.0% of Baer Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Baer Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DE. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2,750.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 116.1% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DE has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $566.00 to $512.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $602.00 to $609.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $542.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $518.72.

NYSE:DE opened at $473.01 on Monday. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $387.03 and a 12 month high of $533.78. The firm has a market cap of $127.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $469.88 and its 200-day moving average is $489.27.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.13. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.87%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

