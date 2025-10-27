Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO Shares Bought by CCLA Investment Management

CCLA Investment Management raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 317,881 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,695 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 0.1% of CCLA Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. CCLA Investment Management owned 0.08% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $128,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,479,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,659,627,000 after buying an additional 230,382 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.9% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 3,029,044 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,426,316,000 after buying an additional 168,197 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,925,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,455,774,000 after buying an additional 115,463 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.2% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,879,274 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,432,816,000 after buying an additional 193,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,750,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,368,859,000 after buying an additional 329,974 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $553.00 to $567.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday. Hsbc Global Res cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $595.75.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.2%

TMO opened at $573.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $216.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $385.46 and a 52 week high of $610.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $504.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $453.56.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.29. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 15.02%.The firm had revenue of $11.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.96, for a total transaction of $5,009,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 115,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,697,567.04. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.63, for a total value of $189,662.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,408.97. This trade represents a 14.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,666 shares of company stock worth $13,990,971 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific



Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

