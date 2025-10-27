Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Purchases 497 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its position in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its position in Chevron by 652,139.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 83,714,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,214,757,000 after acquiring an additional 83,702,101 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,430,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,592,263,000 after buying an additional 1,574,464 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,855,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,652,437,000 after buying an additional 827,851 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Chevron by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,281,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,054,513,000 after buying an additional 40,758 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $1,466,751,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $636,480.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,960. The trade was a 77.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total value of $59,362,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,403,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,102,023.50. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $155.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $268.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $156.04 and its 200-day moving average is $148.48. Chevron Corporation has a 1 year low of $132.04 and a 1 year high of $168.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $44.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.59 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 88.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Melius Research initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Chevron from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Mizuho cut their target price on Chevron from $192.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. Barclays cut their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Chevron from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.25.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

