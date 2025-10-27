Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A Shares Purchased by CCLA Investment Management

CCLA Investment Management boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 31.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 930,658 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,987 shares during the quarter. CCLA Investment Management owned about 0.33% of Agilent Technologies worth $109,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE A opened at $148.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.43. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.43 and a 1-year high of $153.84. The company has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.26.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.37. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 17.97%.The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.560-5.590 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.570-1.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Rothschild Redb upgraded Agilent Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.62.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on A

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.