CME Group Inc. $CME Shares Purchased by GoalVest Advisory LLC

GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 67.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 7,676.3% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,205,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,685 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 370.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,653,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089,935 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth approximately $218,842,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in CME Group by 185.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,244,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,182,000 after acquiring an additional 808,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its position in CME Group by 79.4% in the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 1,730,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,003,000 after acquiring an additional 765,773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on CME Group from $313.00 to $304.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on CME Group from $298.00 to $280.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on CME Group from $309.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on CME Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.53.

CME opened at $269.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $97.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.41. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $213.94 and a 52 week high of $290.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.90.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 58.84%.The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 9th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 48.45%.

In other news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 11,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.47, for a total value of $3,229,407.12. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 17,440 shares in the company, valued at $4,734,436.80. This trade represents a 40.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.83, for a total value of $98,475.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 9,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,463.64. This trade represents a 3.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,043 shares of company stock valued at $3,527,956. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

