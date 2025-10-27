Convergence Investment Partners LLC Cuts Position in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,092 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 14,816 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.5% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 319.7% during the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 267.8% during the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 320 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 98.2% during the first quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in Walmart by 432.4% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 362 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 55.3% during the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up from $112.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 18th. Thirty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.07.

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total value of $1,414,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 892,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,241,073.20. The trade was a 1.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.18, for a total transaction of $2,081,006.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,354,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,679,083.16. The trade was a 0.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,038 shares of company stock valued at $15,525,280 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $106.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.17 and a 200-day moving average of $98.79. The stock has a market cap of $846.91 billion, a PE ratio of 39.93, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.67. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.81 and a 52-week high of $109.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

