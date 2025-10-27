Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Position in Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 798,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman comprises approximately 0.6% of Bessemer Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.56% of Northrop Grumman worth $399,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 23.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,139,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,631,390,000 after acquiring an additional 974,633 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 1,425.2% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,001,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $512,624,000 after acquiring an additional 935,554 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth $369,205,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,266,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,792,479,000 after acquiring an additional 588,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 98.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 899,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $460,355,000 after acquiring an additional 446,940 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 0.0%

NYSE NOC opened at $605.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.10. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 1 year low of $426.24 and a 1 year high of $640.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $594.41 and its 200 day moving average is $541.16.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.43 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $10.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 9.82%.Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.00 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.650-26.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $2.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on NOC shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $547.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $700.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $642.73.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NOC

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.