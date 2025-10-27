Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Sells 100 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Afbi LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $20,494,431,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,230,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,021,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,647,924 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 601,326.3% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 4,113,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113,072 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,450,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,704,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,389 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 101.5% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,789,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,030 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $622.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $604.92 and its 200-day moving average is $567.67. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $442.80 and a fifty-two week high of $623.79.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

