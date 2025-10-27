Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Buys 1,197 Shares of NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,709 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 344.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,698,835 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,694,842,000 after acquiring an additional 20,688,013 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,383,916 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,880,971,000 after acquiring an additional 9,043,180 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $509,051,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $502,285,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,151,080 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,182,831,000 after acquiring an additional 4,957,494 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $72.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of NIKE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.21.

NIKE Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $69.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.38 and its 200 day moving average is $67.94. The company has a market cap of $102.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.29. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $82.44.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 30th. The footwear maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.05%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 86,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total value of $6,535,902.54. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 744,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,566,938.84. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Treasure Heinle sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total transaction of $306,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 29,396 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,052.92. This represents a 12.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

