Oak Grove Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 1,550 SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Oak Grove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 226.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 80,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,763,000 after buying an additional 19,814 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD stock opened at $377.52 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $236.13 and a 52-week high of $403.30. The stock has a market cap of $138.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $345.72 and a 200-day moving average of $320.15.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

