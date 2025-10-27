Brighton Jones LLC Purchases 190 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,470 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 32,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,732 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Brian Low Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $749,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 11,515 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 12,533.3% during the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 758 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Trading Down 1.6%

UNP stock opened at $216.56 on Monday. Union Pacific Corporation has a 1-year low of $204.66 and a 1-year high of $256.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $128.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.23% and a net margin of 28.73%.The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen cut their price target on Union Pacific from $258.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $277.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Argus downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.63.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

