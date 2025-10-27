Brighton Jones LLC Has $2.39 Million Holdings in McKesson Corporation $MCK

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 33.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in McKesson by 1.6% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC raised its stake in McKesson by 2.2% in the second quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 0.5% in the first quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 3.7% in the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in McKesson by 2.1% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Trading Up 1.2%

NYSE:MCK opened at $802.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $99.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $728.97 and its 200-day moving average is $714.53. McKesson Corporation has a 1-year low of $492.39 and a 1-year high of $807.75.

McKesson Increases Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.33 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $97.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.93 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 196.66% and a net margin of 0.84%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MCK shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on McKesson from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on McKesson from $830.00 to $864.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on McKesson from $772.00 to $816.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 28th. Finally, Leerink Partners lifted their target price on McKesson from $785.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $834.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MCK

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 11,930 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.63, for a total value of $8,418,165.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,987.56. The trade was a 74.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 329 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.67, for a total value of $218,347.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,031.19. This represents a 33.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,189 shares of company stock worth $16,722,190. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.