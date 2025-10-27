MQS Management LLC Increases Stake in GoDaddy Inc. $GDDY

MQS Management LLC increased its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,023 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the quarter. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 377,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,917,000 after buying an additional 16,556 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in GoDaddy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in GoDaddy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GDDY shares. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on GoDaddy from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on GoDaddy from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on GoDaddy from $234.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on GoDaddy from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.00.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 406,065 shares in the company, valued at $60,909,750. The trade was a 1.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Phontip Palitwanon sold 777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total value of $110,497.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 20,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,904,070.41. The trade was a 3.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,203 shares of company stock worth $4,031,238 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDDY opened at $130.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.17. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.65 and a 12-month high of $216.00.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. GoDaddy had a return on equity of 189.42% and a net margin of 17.01%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. GoDaddy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

