Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Shares Sold by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 80.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,046 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 24,122 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 277.8% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2,311.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3,057.1% in the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $168.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. KGI Securities set a $260.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.94.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 7.6%

AMD opened at $252.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $182.09 and its 200-day moving average is $147.48. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.48 and a 52-week high of $253.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.90.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total value of $36,893,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,359,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,897,879.56. This represents a 6.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total value of $371,272.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 311,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,416,785.98. This trade represents a 0.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 274,118 shares of company stock valued at $46,180,719. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

