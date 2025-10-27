Evergy Inc. $EVRG Position Increased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,522 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Evergy were worth $4,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 168.4% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Evergy from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Evergy in a report on Saturday. Barclays restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Evergy in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Evergy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.07.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.33, for a total value of $578,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,092.67. This trade represents a 94.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Stock Up 0.1%

EVRG opened at $77.96 on Monday. Evergy Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.23 and a 1-year high of $79.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.17 and a 200-day moving average of $70.38.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 14.29%.Evergy’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Evergy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.920-4.120 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evergy Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.35%.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

