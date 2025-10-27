Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Trims Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 12.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in PayPal by 726.0% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its position in PayPal by 81.6% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd raised its position in PayPal by 41.2% in the first quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank & Trust raised its position in PayPal by 52.5% in the second quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $70.00 price objective on PayPal and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PayPal to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $75.00 price objective on PayPal in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.46.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other news, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $265,282.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,279.68. This represents a 18.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Chris Natali sold 7,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $492,523.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,102 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,607. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Trading Up 0.2%

PYPL opened at $69.77 on Monday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.85 and a 12 month high of $93.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.88.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.10. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 14.49%.The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. PayPal has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.220 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Further Reading

