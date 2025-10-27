Brickwood Asset Management LLP Purchases Shares of 17,344 Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Brickwood Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000. Pfizer accounts for about 0.3% of Brickwood Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Curio Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 36,600.0% during the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth about $29,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pfizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.13.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.5%

PFE opened at $24.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $140.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.55. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.92 and a 12 month high of $29.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.87 and a 200 day moving average of $24.20.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%.The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 91.49%.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.