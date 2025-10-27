Guinness Asset Management LTD Sells 790 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Guinness Asset Management LTD decreased its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Presidio Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 1.3% during the second quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 4.0% in the second quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vertiv by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its position in Vertiv by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its stake in Vertiv by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up from $162.00) on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on Vertiv from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Vertiv from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Cfra Research raised shares of Vertiv to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.81.

Insider Activity

In other Vertiv news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 15,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total transaction of $1,943,065.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,873.52. This trade represents a 77.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Karsten Winther sold 41,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total value of $5,590,383.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 18,848 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,590.08. The trade was a 68.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,952 shares of company stock worth $23,360,571 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Stock Up 1.5%

NYSE VRT opened at $185.87 on Monday. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $53.60 and a 52 week high of $188.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $70.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $147.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.50.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.25. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.82% and a net margin of 10.67%.The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Vertiv has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.230-1.290 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.070-4.130 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.66%.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

