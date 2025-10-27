Interchange Capital Partners LLC Purchases 1,120 Shares of General Motors Company $GM

Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,878 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in General Motors by 6.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,341,336 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,672,023,000 after buying an additional 6,395,375 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in General Motors by 2.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,383,079 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $676,322,000 after buying an additional 316,196 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in General Motors by 4.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,746,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $646,482,000 after buying an additional 594,217 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 146.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,470,258 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $629,196,000 after buying an additional 8,012,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 17.5% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 12,822,632 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $603,048,000 after buying an additional 1,910,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Up 4.1%

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $69.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.91. General Motors Company has a 1 year low of $41.60 and a 1 year high of $69.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $48.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.60 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. General Motors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.750-10.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.07%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 23,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $1,271,020.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,274.13. This trade represents a 73.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 260,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $17,316,870.00. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 98,006 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,498.70. The trade was a 72.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,335,424 shares of company stock valued at $139,694,083 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings cut shares of General Motors from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

