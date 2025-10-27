Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 44.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,992 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $2,207,743,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 334,075.7% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 19,973,682 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,863,545,000 after buying an additional 19,967,705 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2,571.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,498,167 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $473,456,000 after buying an additional 6,254,898 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,526,036 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $13,590,287,000 after buying an additional 5,759,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 105.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,459,829 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $506,618,000 after buying an additional 2,807,967 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on UBER shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.91.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.48, for a total transaction of $15,072,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 982,544 shares in the company, valued at $98,726,021.12. The trade was a 13.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 11,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.74, for a total transaction of $1,061,523.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 416,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,184,206.28. This trade represents a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 604,946 shares of company stock valued at $58,950,116 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

UBER stock opened at $94.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.33 and a 12-month high of $101.99. The company has a market cap of $196.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.67.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 59.96% and a net margin of 26.68%.The business had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

