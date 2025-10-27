Signature Wealth Management Group Boosts Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Signature Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.8% of Signature Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. This trade represents a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $190.38 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $140.68 and a fifty-two week high of $194.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.37. The company has a market capitalization of $458.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on JNJ. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Daiwa America raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.05.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

