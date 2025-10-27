Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,422 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 28,629 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $18,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $451,908,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 6.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,380,866 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,485,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,552 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at $81,752,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 290.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 687,446 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $88,158,000 after purchasing an additional 511,418 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at $52,273,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOG has been the subject of several research reports. Argus lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Barclays set a $136.00 price objective on EOG Resources and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Melius began coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.76.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG Resources stock opened at $106.38 on Monday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $102.52 and a one year high of $138.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.74.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 25.25%.The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

