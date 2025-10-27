Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $21.71 Million Position in American International Group, Inc. $AIG

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 253,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,675 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $21,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AIG. Sachetta LLC grew its stake in American International Group by 194.5% during the first quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in American International Group during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AIG shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of American International Group from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on American International Group from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised American International Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on American International Group from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on American International Group from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.81.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $78.93 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.41. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.24 and a 12 month high of $88.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.21. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 11.51%.The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 34.09%.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

