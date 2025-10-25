Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 1,056 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF $SPYV

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4,681.8% in the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000.

SPYV opened at $56.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.92 and a 200 day moving average of $52.45. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.39 and a fifty-two week high of $56.37.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

