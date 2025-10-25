Fielder Capital Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Denison Mine Corp $DNN

Fielder Capital Group LLC decreased its stake in Denison Mine Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,194,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,008 shares during the quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Denison Mine were worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MMCAP International Inc. SPC boosted its position in Denison Mine by 36.4% during the first quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 23,895,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,064,000 after purchasing an additional 6,371,531 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Denison Mine by 4.1% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 8,987,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,401,000 after purchasing an additional 352,195 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Denison Mine by 11.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,710,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,423,000 after purchasing an additional 587,352 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Denison Mine by 14.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,317,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,613,000 after purchasing an additional 550,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC boosted its position in Denison Mine by 2.2% during the first quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 3,793,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,931,000 after purchasing an additional 83,107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DNN shares. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Denison Mine in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Desjardins upgraded Denison Mine to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Denison Mine in a research report on Friday, October 10th. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Denison Mine in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Denison Mine in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Denison Mine Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN DNN opened at $2.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -46.83 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.01. Denison Mine Corp has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $3.42.

Denison Mine Profile

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

