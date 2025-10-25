Fielder Capital Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF $SGOL

Fielder Capital Group LLC lowered its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,410 shares during the period. Fielder Capital Group LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,432,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,704,000 after buying an additional 64,015 shares during the last quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC boosted its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC now owns 1,072,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,971,000 after purchasing an additional 8,942 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 857,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,556,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 793,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,035,000 after purchasing an additional 34,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,365,000.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Trading Down 0.3%

SGOL stock opened at $39.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.82 and a 200 day moving average of $33.10. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $24.41 and a 52 week high of $41.77.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

