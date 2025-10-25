Fielder Capital Group LLC Lowers Stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company $WTW

Fielder Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Fielder Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 249,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at $675,000. R Squared Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 33.1% in the second quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 76.4% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.7% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 30,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,218,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on WTW shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $395.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $377.00 to $382.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $373.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.42.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Down 0.9%

NASDAQ WTW opened at $328.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $335.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.30. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has a one year low of $289.12 and a one year high of $352.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $32.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 224.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.73.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.21. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 1.40%.The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company will post 17.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 252.05%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.