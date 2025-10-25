Peapod Lane Capital LLC Purchases 434 Shares of Alico, Inc. $ALCO

Peapod Lane Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 131,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Alico makes up approximately 4.3% of Peapod Lane Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Peapod Lane Capital LLC’s holdings in Alico were worth $4,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Family Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alico in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,531,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alico by 4,016.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 28,796 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alico in the 1st quarter valued at $657,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new stake in shares of Alico in the 1st quarter valued at $657,000. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Alico in the 1st quarter valued at $627,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Alico Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:ALCO opened at $35.80 on Friday. Alico, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.23 and a 52-week high of $35.89. The company has a market capitalization of $273.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 8.87 and a current ratio of 9.37.

Alico Announces Dividend

Alico ( NASDAQ:ALCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($1.30). Alico had a negative net margin of 355.13% and a negative return on equity of 58.27%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alico, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Alico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Alico in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Insider Transactions at Alico

In other Alico news, Director Henry R. Slack sold 3,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total transaction of $121,660.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 35,188 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,596.52. This trade represents a 9.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 31,250 shares of company stock worth $1,036,157 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Alico Profile

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment engages in planting, owning, cultivating, and/or managing citrus groves to produce fruit for sale to fresh and processed citrus markets, including activities related to the purchase and resale of fruit and value-added services, which include contracting for the harvesting, marketing, and hauling of citrus.

