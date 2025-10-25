Insight Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF $SHV

Insight Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 8,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 15,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.28. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.91 and a 52-week high of $110.57.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.3674 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.