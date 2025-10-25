Barclays Raises Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Price Target to $625.00

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Barclays from $585.00 to $625.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TMO. Leerink Partners lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $535.00 target price (up from $525.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $595.75.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $573.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $216.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a one year low of $385.46 and a one year high of $610.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $504.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $453.30.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.29. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 15.02%.The business had revenue of $11.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.28 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 23.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.63, for a total value of $189,662.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,408.97. This represents a 14.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.50, for a total value of $200,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 113,762 shares in the company, valued at $56,937,881. The trade was a 0.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,666 shares of company stock valued at $13,990,971 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 137.5% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 57 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 126.9% during the third quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 825.0% during the second quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

