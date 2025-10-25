Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Sells 701 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Bulwark Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $121.14 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $89.22 and a 1 year high of $128.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.24 and a 200 day moving average of $110.66. The stock has a market cap of $87.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

