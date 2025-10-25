Curio Wealth LLC Acquires 312,986 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF $DFAI

Curio Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 138,489.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 313,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312,986 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 4.7% of Curio Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Curio Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $10,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 949.1% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $36.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $27.67 and a 12 month high of $37.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.50.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.