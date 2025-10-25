Northstar Asset Management Inc. Buys 415 Shares of Xylem Inc. $XYL

Northstar Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 79,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Xylem accounts for 2.8% of Northstar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Northstar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $10,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Xylem by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Xylem by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Xylem by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after buying an additional 4,429 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Xylem by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in Xylem by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 4,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $148.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $36.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $100.47 and a one year high of $151.16.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 10.74%.Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Xylem has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.850 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

XYL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Zacks Research raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Xylem from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Xylem from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.67.

In other Xylem news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total value of $139,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,861.72. The trade was a 25.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

