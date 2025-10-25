Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 1,738 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF $VBK

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $9,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Michels Family Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Michels Family Financial LLC now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $306.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $214.77 and a fifty-two week high of $309.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $297.99 and its 200 day moving average is $277.71.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

