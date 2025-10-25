Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 144,223 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for 0.7% of State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Netflix were worth $193,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its position in Netflix by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 25 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,162.40, for a total transaction of $3,023,402.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,290,418.40. The trade was a 41.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,158.67, for a total transaction of $491,276.08. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,625,558.70. This represents a 1.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,100 shares of company stock worth $122,710,980. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock opened at $1,094.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $747.77 and a 1 year high of $1,341.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,207.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,185.28. The firm has a market cap of $463.85 billion, a PE ratio of 45.73, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.59.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The Internet television network reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $11.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 24.05%.The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.450-5.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 4th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 1st. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1,295.00 target price (up previously from $1,280.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,070.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $1,150.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,352.78.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

