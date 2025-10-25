Curio Wealth LLC Has $213,000 Stake in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Curio Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 17,142.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Curio Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 54,080,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,238,953,000 after acquiring an additional 222,265 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,213,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,491,729,000 after acquiring an additional 107,405 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,683,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,259,000 after acquiring an additional 531,068 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,985,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,810,000 after acquiring an additional 442,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 7,683,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,288,000 after acquiring an additional 70,549 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $188.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.69. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.43 and a fifty-two week high of $188.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

