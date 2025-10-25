Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 13,199 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 40.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,199 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $26,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 15,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 7,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.8%

VOO stock opened at $622.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $604.92 and a 200 day moving average of $566.43. The firm has a market cap of $774.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $442.80 and a twelve month high of $623.79.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.