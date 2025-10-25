NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co Raises Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.1% of NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,602,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 14,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,668,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $622.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $604.92 and its 200 day moving average is $566.43. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $442.80 and a fifty-two week high of $623.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.