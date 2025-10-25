Carrera Capital Advisors Grows Holdings in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Carrera Capital Advisors grew its stake in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 167.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Carrera Capital Advisors’ holdings in Salesforce were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Painted Porch Advisors LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 260.0% in the 2nd quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 450.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 314.8% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 383.3% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 116 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Down 0.0%

NYSE:CRM opened at $254.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $246.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.07. The company has a market capitalization of $242.69 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Salesforce Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.48 and a 1-year high of $369.00.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 17th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is 24.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRM. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Twenty-five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.01, for a total transaction of $582,772.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,085,216,004.71. This represents a 0.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,750 shares of company stock worth $19,424,880. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

