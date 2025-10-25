City State Bank Has $1.84 Million Stock Holdings in RTX Corporation $RTX

City State Bank lessened its stake in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter worth about $916,739,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,385,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,784,000 after buying an additional 1,394,918 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in RTX by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,836,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,873,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,328 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in RTX by 1,178.2% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,212,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,506 shares during the period. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in RTX during the first quarter worth about $130,194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of RTX stock opened at $178.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.72 billion, a PE ratio of 36.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $161.09 and its 200 day moving average is $147.55. RTX Corporation has a 1 year low of $112.27 and a 1 year high of $180.50.

Insider Activity at RTX

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $22.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.26 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 7,654 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total transaction of $1,187,900.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 16,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,551,798.40. The trade was a 31.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip J. Jasper sold 12,847 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total transaction of $2,027,513.54. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 17,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,790,888.88. This trade represents a 42.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,469 shares of company stock valued at $7,364,841. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on RTX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of RTX from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of RTX from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of RTX from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.80.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

