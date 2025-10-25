Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. Has $1.44 Million Position in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,925 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Morgan Stanley set a $335.00 price target on McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $360.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.50.

NYSE:MCD opened at $306.05 on Friday. McDonald’s Corporation has a one year low of $276.53 and a one year high of $326.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $306.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.61. The company has a market cap of $218.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.50.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.04. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 225.52%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $1.86 dividend. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.67%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $310,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 99 shares in the company, valued at $30,690. The trade was a 90.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 6,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,160,270. The trade was a 12.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,463 shares of company stock valued at $1,692,186. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

