Aspen Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 949 Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Aspen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 949 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 1,770.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL stock opened at $283.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $274.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.37. The company has a market capitalization of $808.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.61, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.53. Oracle Corporation has a 52-week low of $118.86 and a 52-week high of $345.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. Oracle’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $342.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, October 10th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.69.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ORCL

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 5,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.62, for a total transaction of $1,403,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 47,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,212,431.46. This trade represents a 9.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 40,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $11,065,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 154,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,610,859.20. This represents a 20.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,769 shares of company stock valued at $50,297,667 over the last three months. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.