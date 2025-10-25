PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Shares Acquired by Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JSF Financial LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of PEP stock opened at $151.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.60 and a 52-week high of $174.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.91 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 57.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.120-8.120 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEP. HSBC upped their target price on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Barclays increased their price target on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, DZ Bank raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.95.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.