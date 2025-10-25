Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Acquires 1,309 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 30.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 17,236,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,221,896,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352,798 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,446,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,165,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815,629 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 12,200,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $878,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657,438 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 207,322,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,697,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,300,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $374,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,999 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 11,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $906,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 167,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,398,480. This represents a 6.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Dunne sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $707,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 62,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,510.56. The trade was a 13.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,528 shares of company stock worth $2,277,773 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on NEE shares. HSBC cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. Cowen started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Evercore ISI set a $92.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, New Street Research set a $84.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.38.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NEE opened at $84.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.78. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.72 and a fifty-two week high of $86.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.54.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a $0.5665 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.37%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

