RTX Corporation $RTX is Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Allied Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 104,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the period. RTX makes up about 2.7% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $15,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in RTX by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,836,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,873,541,000 after buying an additional 1,357,328 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in RTX by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,351,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,171,000 after buying an additional 104,139 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in RTX by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,312,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,969,000 after buying an additional 154,544 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in RTX by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,713,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,623,000 after buying an additional 65,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in RTX during the 1st quarter valued at $916,739,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Philip J. Jasper sold 12,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total value of $2,027,513.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,790,888.88. This represents a 42.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 7,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total transaction of $1,187,900.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 16,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,551,798.40. This represents a 31.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,469 shares of company stock valued at $7,364,841. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $203.00 price objective on RTX in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on RTX from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a $215.00 price objective on RTX and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RTX

RTX Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of RTX stock opened at $178.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $239.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $161.09 and a 200 day moving average of $147.55. RTX Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $112.27 and a fifty-two week high of $180.50.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $22.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.26 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.28%. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.