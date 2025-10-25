Hobart Private Capital LLC Takes Position in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Hobart Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,731 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,767 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,980,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 24,830 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,451,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 407,670 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $40,237,000 after buying an additional 118,989 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,020 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 33,600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,316,000 after buying an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.90.

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.2%

DIS stock opened at $111.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $200.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.64. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $80.10 and a one year high of $124.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.