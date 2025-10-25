Northstar Asset Management Inc. Has $8.93 Million Position in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Northstar Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,741 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,068 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises 2.5% of Northstar Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Northstar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $8,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Painted Porch Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 260.0% during the 2nd quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 314.8% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 383.3% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 116 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE:CRM opened at $254.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $246.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.07. The company has a market cap of $242.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Salesforce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.48 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 16.87%.The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 17th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.01, for a total transaction of $582,772.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,085,216,004.71. This represents a 0.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,750 shares of company stock worth $19,424,880. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Northland Capmk downgraded Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Salesforce from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Salesforce from $255.00 to $221.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Twenty-five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.23.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

