SSA Swiss Advisors AG Buys Shares of 4,100 Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

SSA Swiss Advisors AG bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,256,000. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 1.6% of SSA Swiss Advisors AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 101,305,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,669,349,000 after buying an additional 50,002,551 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,613,912,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,224,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,432,218,000 after buying an additional 4,975,395 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 7,975.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 783,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,225,000 after buying an additional 773,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 106.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,481,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,508,000 after buying an additional 765,010 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on LLY shares. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,010.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $830.00 target price (down from $970.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $876.00 to $879.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $938.61.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, Director Jamere Jackson bought 200 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $639.56 per share, with a total value of $127,912.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 9,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,013,143.12. This trade represents a 2.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Erik Fyrwald purchased 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $642.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,246.45. Following the acquisition, the director owned 74,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,903,686.74. The trade was a 2.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 4,514 shares of company stock worth $2,894,841 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $825.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $768.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $768.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $781.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.47. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $623.78 and a fifty-two week high of $935.63.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.72. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The company had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

