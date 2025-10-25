Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Sold by Mcdaniel Terry & Co.

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. decreased its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 217,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 2.8% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $34,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 67.9% in the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 3,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total transaction of $491,246.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 61,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,402,333.72. The trade was a 4.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $647,281.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 53,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,219,202.16. The trade was a 7.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,763 shares of company stock worth $23,421,279 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, August 15th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.68.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $152.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $154.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $146.96 and a 52 week high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 18.95%.The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 24th. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.98%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

